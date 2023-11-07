Weather Officials Warn of Slick Road Conditions as Snow Hits Northeastern Minnesota

Residents along the shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota woke to wintry conditions on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to warn of treacherous driving conditions.

Footage posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth, a port city on Lake Superior, shows wintry conditions outside its office on Tuesday morning.

Lake-effect snowfall was expected in the area through the morning, the NWS said. Credit: NWS Duluth via Storyful