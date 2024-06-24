The Weather was Hot so the Outlaws Grilled the Timberhogs in Run Rule 15-5 Victory

JOPLIN, MO — The Joplin Outlaws and the Piney Woods Timberhogs faced off for their final game of the series and the Outlaws left no doubt taking the win, 15-5 via run rule.

The Outlaws got off to a fast start scoring 4 runs in the first four innings.

Piney Woods scored two runs in the top of the 6th to close the gap to 5-4.

Joplin responded scoring three runs in the bottom of the 6th and 7 in the 7th.

Cole Hill hit a three-run walk-off home-run to end the game.

Gabe Russell had a big day at the plate going 2-for-5 with 4 RBI’s.

Carl Junction native Lucas Vanlanduit earned the win going 5.2 IP, 3 H with 6 strikeouts.

The Outlaws hit the road on Wednesday for a mid-week game against the Fort Smith Marshals with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. and they will return home this weekend for 4-game homestand against the Marshals.

