Weather heats up and so does the track at Davenport Speedway

If the first four races are an indication, it will be an interesting year at Davenport Speedway. Through the first four events, there have been four different winners in the IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Late Models. On the other hand, SportMods and Street Stocks each have a three-time winner in four races.

Matt Ryan became the latest feature winner in the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Models. Ryan started sixth and slowly made his way to the front. On lap 20, early race leader Nick Marolf pulled off the racetrack and into the pit area. Ryan pulled away from the field in the final laps for his first Davenport win of 2024.

Josh Foster had an impressive run to finish second with Chuck Hanna taking third. Fourth place went to Andy Nezworski. Mitch Morris drove from 13th starting spot to round out the top five. Foster, Marolf, and Ryan were heat race winners.

Matt Werner became the fourth different Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified feature winner of the season. Werner started the 20 lap main in the sixth row and leap-frogged his way to second by lap five. On lap seven, Matt got inside of race leader Jason Pershy and grabbed the lead. Once in front, Werner would not be touched, as he headed to Competitive Concrete Victory Lane.

Chris Zogg drove from mid-pack to finish second. Spencer Diercks finished third, ahead of Pershy and Tony VonDresky.

The D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature went to Logan Veloz for the third time this season. Veloz needed all 15 laps to secure win number three. Dakota Cole had led laps two through 13, when a caution flag set up a green-white-checkered finish.

Cole had a .01 second lead over Veloz at the white flag. Veloz then took the advantage and drove to victory. Cole finished a close second, with Justin Veloz taking third. Josh Starr and Ryan Walker were fourth and fifth respectively.

Tony VonDresky, doing double duty, captured his third straight Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock win. Tony wasted no time, racing from seventh to the lead in just two laps. Tony kept the car smooth and straight, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Jesse Owen. Zach Zuberbrier finished third. Jake Lund made a late race charge to fourth with Landen Chrestensen completing the first five.

Daniel Wauters made it back-to-back wins in the Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock class. Wauters benefited from a late race caution that sent the two race leaders to the tail. Wauters was able to drive away from Jared Miller on the restart for the win. Miller held on for second with Sheldon Hunter, Justin Morhardt, and Keith Lilly finishing third through fifth, in that order.

Jake Benischek led all 10 laps of the Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder feature for his first Davenport win of the season. A long way back in second was Cyle Hawkins. Third was Joe Lafrenz followed by Shawn McDermott, Dustin Munn and Harrison Horn.

Friday was Law Enforcement Night at Davenport Speedway. SR Promotions extended thanks and appreciation to all area law enforcement agents and to first responders everywhere.

Next Friday, May 24, the Malvern Bank SLMR series comes to Davenport Speedway for their only appearance there this year. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds, SportMods, and Hobby Stocks. The modified feature is also a qualifier for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational and pays $1,000-to-win.

Results:

May 17, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (23 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 07-Matt Ryan[6]; 2. 77F-Josh Foster[7]; 3. 65-Chuck Hanna[4]; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski[8]; 5. 70X-Mitch Morris[13]; 6. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 7. 88-Evan Miller[10]; 8. 93-Chase Brunscheen[20]; 9. 54-Kasey Williams[2]; 10. 34-Scott Strauss[3]; 11. 17-Tim Simpson[15]; 12. 9G-Anthony Guss[17]; 13. 13-Michael Leal[18]; 14. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[14]; 15. 33-Nick Marolf[1]; 16. 8L-Chris Lawrence[19]; 17. 25-Bryan Klein[11]; 18. 21M-Luke Merfeld[12]; 19. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[21]; 20. 53-LeRoy Brenner[16]; 21. 56W-Gary Webb[5]; 22. (DNS) 70-Mack Mulvany; 23. (DNS) 5-Keith Haislip

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 77F-Josh Foster[5]; 2. 77-Joe Beal[6]; 3. 54-Kasey Williams[2]; 4. 34-Scott Strauss[3]; 5. 70X-Mitch Morris[4]; 6. 53-LeRoy Brenner[1]; 7. (DNS) 5-Keith Haislip

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 33-Nick Marolf[1]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[6]; 3. 65-Chuck Hanna[3]; 4. 21M-Luke Merfeld[8]; 5. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[2]; 6. 9G-Anthony Guss[7]; 7. 8L-Chris Lawrence[4]; 8. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[5]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 07-Matt Ryan[4]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[5]; 3. 56W-Gary Webb[3]; 4. 25-Bryan Klein[7]; 5. 17-Tim Simpson[8]; 6. 13-Michael Leal[6]; 7. 93-Chase Brunscheen[1]; 8. 70-Mack Mulvany[2]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (21 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[12]; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg[10]; 3. 21-Spencer Diercks[8]; 4. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 5. 88-Tony Von Dresky[1]; 6. 53-Matt Stein[7]; 7. 1JR-Ben Chapman[17]; 8. 99M-Charlie Mohr[11]; 9. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]; 10. 01M-Mitch Way[14]; 11. 99-Brandon Jewell[18]; 12. G1-Mike Garland[13]; 13. 5-Rob Dominacki[16]; 14. 5D-Bob Dominacki[15]; 15. 15-Paul Howard[21]; 16. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[6]; 17. 44X-Blaise Lewis[9]; 18. 3-Dustin Smith[5]; 19. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[20]; 20. 2X-Patrick Moore[4]; 21. 07-Jon Coombs[19]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[7]; 2. 8C-Michael Claeys[2]; 3. 3-Dustin Smith[4]; 4. 44X-Blaise Lewis[6]; 5. G1-Mike Garland[5]; 6. 5-Rob Dominacki[3]; 7. 07-Jon Coombs[1]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[4]; 2. 88-Tony Von Dresky[1]; 3. 2X-Patrick Moore[3]; 4. 9Z-Chris Zogg[6]; 5. 01M-Mitch Way[5]; 6. 1JR-Ben Chapman[7]; 7. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[2]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 21-Spencer Diercks[5]; 2. 99M-Charlie Mohr[6]; 3. 17-Jason Pershy[1]; 4. 53-Matt Stein[4]; 5. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]; 6. 99-Brandon Jewell[3]; 7. 15-Paul Howard[7]

13 entries

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (13 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[7]; 2. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 3. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[9]; 4. 88-Jake Lund[12]; 5. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[6]; 6. 77W-Andrew Burk[3]; 7. 00-Rob Henry[8]; 8. 81-Cary Brown[11]; 9. 5-Austin Riggs[1]; 10. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[2]; 11. 29Q-Dave Wada[13]; 12. 83-Stan O’Brien[10]; 13. 31-Donnie Louck[5]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[5]; 2. 31-Donnie Louck[4]; 3. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[6]; 4. 77W-Andrew Burk[2]; 5. 5-Austin Riggs[1]; 6. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 7. 29Q-Dave Wada[7]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 95-Jesse Owen[3]; 2. 00-Rob Henry[5]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[4]; 4. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[1]; 5. 83-Stan O’Brien[6]; 6. 88-Jake Lund[2]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (21 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[12]; 2. 18C-Dakota Cole[3]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[1]; 4. 9H-Josh Starr[10]; 5. 9W-Ryan Walker[6]; 6. 24X-Cole Stichter[11]; 7. 4G-Kevin Goben[9]; 8. X-Matt Fulton Jr[7]; 9. 71J-Justin Schroeder[8]; 10. 777-Rayce Mullen[13]; 11. 88-Trey Grimm[19]; 12. 97-Josh Geigle[21]; 13. 17-Todd Dykema[14]; 14. 39R-Rance Powell[2]; 15. X14-Randy Farrell[16]; 16. 11J-Trey Jacobs[18]; 17. 54-Nick Shrope[17]; 18. 51X-Cody Weih[15]; 19. 69ER-Ryan Reed[4]; 20. 51-Mike Clausen[5]; 21. (DNS) 36N-Joe Nemitz

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 43V-Justin Veloz[1]; 2. 9W-Ryan Walker[5]; 3. 69ER-Ryan Reed[3]; 4. 39R-Rance Powell[2]; 5. 777-Rayce Mullen[7]; 6. X14-Randy Farrell[4]; 7. 88-Trey Grimm[6]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 4G-Kevin Goben[6]; 2. X-Matt Fulton Jr[5]; 3. 51-Mike Clausen[4]; 4. 24X-Cole Stichter[7]; 5. 17-Todd Dykema[3]; 6. 54-Nick Shrope[2]; 7. 36N-Joe Nemitz[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[7]; 3. 9H-Josh Starr[6]; 4. 71J-Justin Schroeder[5]; 5. 51X-Cody Weih[1]; 6. 11J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 7. 97-Josh Geigle[4]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (11 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. H2O-Daniel Wauters[9]; 2. 17M-Jared Miller[2]; 3. 28-Sheldon Hunter[7]; 4. 7M-Justin Morhardt[3]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[5]; 6. 86-Logan Gustaf[1]; 7. 4M-Karter Miles[6]; 8. 4-Jordan Miles[10]; 9. 4R-Randy LaMar[8]; 10. 8-Evan Roberts[4]; 11. 2-Kaiden Hixson[11]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[6]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[5]; 3. 86-Logan Gustaf[1]; 4. 4M-Karter Miles[4]; 5. 8-Evan Roberts[3]; 6. 2-Kaiden Hixson[2]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 28-Sheldon Hunter[4]; 2. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 3. H2O-Daniel Wauters[5]; 4. 7M-Justin Morhardt[2]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[3]

SPORT COMPACTS – FRED’S TOWING / CANTRELL TOWING (6 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 5B-Jake Benischek[1]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[3]; 3. 56-Joe Lafrenz[4]; 4. 4-Shawn McDermott[2]; 5. 630-Dustin Munn[6]; 6. 158-Harrison Horn[5]

