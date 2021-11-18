Weather Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The latest forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
The latest forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
‘Venom Two' task force formed to save venomous snakebite victims in Lake County
What began as an ordinary rainstorm had quickly escalated to the beginnings of a significant event on Sunday, Nov. 14, making a major flood unavoidable, according to Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
Canada's largest port, Vancouver, was cut off on Tuesday by major flooding and landslides, which have killed at least one person and left two more missing across British Colombia.Some areas in the province received over a month's worth of rainfall days before.At least one person died when a mudslide swept cars off ahighwaynortheast of Vancouver.Authorities in the town of Meritt ordered all 8,000 residents to evacuate on Monday and said on Tuesday some remained trapped in their homes.Resident Bailee Allen's home was spared- others weren't so lucky."My aunt and uncle's house is in the water, my cousin, who just finished having a baby in Kamloops two days ago, their house is totally flooded. They have nowhere to go, to go back home. So, we're just all waiting, right?"The torrential rain has shut down transport routes operated by Canada's two biggest rail companies and effectively closed off the port of Vancouver.That's put a halt to the transportation of wheat during one of the busiest times of the year.A segment of a British Columbia natural gas pipeline was shut as a precaution, as well as the Trans Mountain pipeline carrying crude oil.South of the border in Washington state, heavy rains forced evacuations and cut off electricity for over 150,000 households on Monday.The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for potential levee failure.
Denver is expected to set new weather records Friday if we don't get snow.Threat level: With this week's unseasonably warm temperatures, the chances for snow are low — just 20% overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Two nearly century-long records will fall Friday if snow doesn't hit the ground in Denver, meteorologist Andy Stein writes.The longest stretch with
The photo shows they were lounging near a big puddle.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan has declared a state of emergency after flooding and landslides devastated the southern part of the province.
Iceland provides a soul-stirring example of the alarming effect the human race is having on the planet — one that travelers of all ages, even young children, can easily observe and understand.
Local media reported that there were around 30 sharks feeding on the whale, including tiger sharks and bronze whalers. The species of whale has not yet been determined.The carcass was first spotted on Monday (November 15) afternoon out at sea, but by Tuesday it was located around 100 metres away from the populated shore.The Western Australia Department of Fisheries is set to tow the whale three kilometres west of the island.
British Columbia is grappling with the aftermath of intense rainfall, which has washed away parts of major highways and isolated Vancouver from other parts of the province.
A wildfire in Estes Park has led to calls for mandatory evacuations in the Little Valley area.
That’s not to say I don’t love bears. I really do, especially from a distance or in books.
One man is still missing in the wake of that atmospheric river that dumped a month’s worth of rain in less than 72 hours on Whatcom County.
Cold temperatures, cutting winds, and a fresh snowpack will greet Canada and Mexico as the two teams face off in Edmonton on Tuesday night.
A small wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, which is about two and a half miles south of downtown Estes Park, forcing mandatory evacuations for nearby neighborhoods.
Collins Lake lived up to its reputation as a big trout destination when the reservoir produced a 10-pound rainbow.
The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions. The livestreamed sale invited energy companies to bid on drilling leases across some 136,000 square miles (352,000 square kilometers) — about twice the area of Florida. The auction comes after a federal judge in a lawsuit brought by Republican states rejected a suspension of fossil fuel sales that Biden imposed when he first took office.
Akron weather from News 5
We're going to start feeling seasonable temperatures as we get further into November!
FOX 13 meteorologist Lisa Villegas has the latest on the historic flooding in western Washington.
The Skagit River crested Tuesday morning and will slowly recede in the coming days, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.