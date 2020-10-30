Weather forecast for Dolphins’ Week 8 matchup versus Rams

The Miami Dolphins are finally set to re-take the field for their next contest — it has been a long wait for Miami in between games for the Dolphins thanks to the team’s Week 7 bye. The rest is well accepted for the Dolphins, who enter this week’s game against the Rams with a seemingly promising trend on the injury report. As Miami welcomes their Week 8 opponent to South Florida, Miami will get the chance to put the Rams under the sun and try to pull some extra edge beyond their rest.

The high temperature this week in Los Angeles mirrors that of Miami but the levels of humidity found in Miami do exceed that of southern California. What kind of humidity will the Rams and Dolphins be dealing with on Sunday? Here’s the most recent forecast for Sunday’s game.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

High Temperature: 85 degrees

Percent rain: 40%

Humidity: 76%

Wind: 10 mph

It’s going to be sticky. And remember, the Hard Rock layout is designed to let the opposing team bake in the sun. If there’s little to no cloud cover overhead, the Dolphins will have the advantage of having canopy coverage much sooner than the Rams — who are a team that has been tested with a high-frequency travel schedule.

Can all of this add up to a win for the Dolphins? There’s certainly a path. But the execution in a close game has been a sore spot to this point for the Dolphins. Can they now learn to close out a close game at home with a rookie quarterback at the helm? If they do, expect the excitement around the Dolphins to reach a fever pitch.