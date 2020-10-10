Weather forecast for Dolphins’ Week 5 matchup versus 49ers

The Miami Dolphins are one day away from game day — and with a new week comes a new challenge. This week, the Dolphins are faced with the prospect of heading west for the first time. They’re heading just about as far west as west can go, too. The team flew yesterday from Miami to San Francisco and will face off against the 2-2 49ers in Week 5, looking to climb within a game of .500 and revive some optimism for the season at hand. What will the forecast call for in San Francisco tomorrow?

Here is the current forecast for Miami’s Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Location: Levi’s Stadium — San Francisco, CA

Temperature at kickoff: 64 degrees Feels like: 64 degrees

Percent rain: 5%

Humidity: 68%

Wind: 10 mph

After playing some September contests in hot and humid South Florida, Sunday’s forecast in San Francisco should be a breeze. There will be no conditioning advantage for the Dolphins — but then again that didn’t really do the team any good in their two early kickoff games in September at home, Miami lost one score games to both Buffalo and Seattle despite having the home field advantage and comfort of playing in the heat.

Maybe cooler weather will bring the Dolphins better luck in Week 5? The 49ers are a team that is quickly getting healthy and the team will have starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back behind center when the Dolphins take the field tomorrow afternoon. There’s plenty of variables at play that could ultimately decide tomorrow’s game, but we know now that the weather won’t be one of them.