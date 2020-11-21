Weather forecast for Dolphins’ Week 11 matchup versus Broncos

The Miami Dolphins have packed their bags and will be ready to tackle the challenge of moving to 7-3 on the season this Sunday courtesy of their matchup with the Denver Broncos in a clash of AFC teams moving in opposite directions. Entering the season, Denver was a team that had a lot of fanfare — they had a young quarterback who flashed throughout the final 5 games of 2019, a gifted roster with a fierce pass rush and plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were commonly pegged as being a year away from being a year away. After all, they were in year two of the most ambitious tear-down and rebuild in recent memory. But here we are, entering Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season and it is the Dolphins, not the Broncos, who enter this contest with a winning record at 6-3. Denver will have the home field advantage in this contest — how will that impact Sunday afternoon’s contest?

Here’s the most up to date forecast for Sunday afternoon’s showdown between the Dolphins and the Broncos.

Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

Kickoff: 4:05 PM EST

High Temperature: 48 degrees

Percent rain: 0%

Humidity: 24%

Wind: 6 mph

Expect it to be quite brisk by the time the Dolphins and Broncos wrap up their Week 11 contest, the forecast calls for the temperature to drop as low as 40 degrees by the 7 PM EST hour. With minimal wind gusts, the Dolphins will be spared the majority of the frigidness that Denver has to offer — and there is no expected precipitation that could create a sloppy mess of a football game and potentially even the playing field.

Instead, Miami gets a primer of some of what awaits them next week in New Jersey when they travel north to play the Jets and, more importantly, what to expect when the Dolphins must head to western New York in Week 17 to clash with the Bills in what may become a high stakes rematch from Week 2. But all of that awaits on the horizon and the Dolphins would be wise to keep their eyes on the prize this weekend: beating the Broncos in Denver.