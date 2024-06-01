Weather forecast changes start time for UK baseball’s Saturday NCAA Tournament game

The threat of inclement weather has changed the starting time for Kentucky baseball’s NCAA Tournament game against Illinois at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday.

Instead of the scheduled 6 p.m. start time, first pitch will be 55 minutes after the completion of the Western Michigan-Indiana State game, which is scheduled to start at noon.

Fans that hold tickets to Game 4 may enter Kentucky Proud Park during Game 3 between Indiana State and Western Michigan, but Game 3 ticket holders maintain reserved seat locations until the completion of the game.

Kentucky and Illinois pass list members can also enter during Game 3, but their pass list seat locations will not be available until closer to the start of Game 4.

The NCAA Tournament’s overall No. 2 seed, Kentucky, defeated Western Michigan 10-8 on Friday. Illinois beat Indiana State 4-1. UK is the No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional with Indiana State being the No. 2 seed, Illinois No. 3 and Western Michigan No. 4.

The Indiana State-Western Michigan loser is eliminated from the double-elimination. The winner will play the loser of the Kentucky-Illinois game on Sunday at noon. The Kentucky-Illinois winner is scheduled to play the winner of Game 5 on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Kentucky’s Nolan McCarthy celebrates as he rounds the bases on James McCoy’s second-inning home run Friday.

When: Friday through Monday

Where: Kentucky Proud Park

Tickets: UKBaseballTix.com

Teams: Kentucky (41-14), Illinois (35-19), Indiana State (42-14), Western Michigan (32-22)

Format: Double-elimination

At stake: Winner advances to NCAA Tournament’s 16-team super-regional round next week.

Lexington Regional schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 seed Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

Game 2: No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Saturday

Game 3: Western Michigan vs. Indiana State (Noon, ESPN+)

Game 4: Kentucky vs. Illinois (55 minutes after Game 3, ESPN+)

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser (Noon, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Monday (if necessary)

Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (TBD, ESPN+)

How to watch Kentucky baseball play in NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional

Why Saturday’s NCAA regional game could be key to Kentucky’s College World Series hopes

Proving their hunger for great college baseball, Kentucky fans are showing up

Kentucky baseball opens NCAA Tournament with 10-8 win over Western Michigan

Why Kentucky baseball fans should be ready to ‘get weird’ in NCAA Tournament

Traffic alert: A busy weekend will mean longer drive times in Lexington