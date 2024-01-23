Weather forces postponements of boys basketball games

Jan. 23—A number of boys basketball games involving Ashtabula County teams and Madison were postponed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Here is the list of games postponed with a rescheduled date if one has been established yet:

—Edgewood at Geneva: Wednesday. The varsity-only game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Warriors at Eagles girls basketball contest, which is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. The girls game is also varsity only.

—Lakeside at Madison: No rescheduled date yet.

—Pymatuning Valley at Maplewood: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

—Lordstown at Saint John: Rescheduled for Feb. 6, 5 p.m. JV start. Also, the Heralds will host Maplewood in a girls-boys varsity doubleheader on Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m.