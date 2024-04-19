Weather forces changes to local sports schedules

Apr. 18—CHEYENNE — Wyoming's spring weather has forced changes to three Laramie County sporting events Thursday and Friday.

Cheyenne East's girls softball team, which was originally slated to face off against the Laramie on the road Thursday, had its doubleheader rescheduled to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

Cheyenne Central also saw two of its events changed. The Cheyenne Central Invitational for track and field that was slated for Friday will now be hosted Monday.

Central also announced its boys soccer team will have its match against reigning Class 4A state champion Thunder Basin moved up from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.