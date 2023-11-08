Weather expected to play factor in Georgia vs Ole Miss

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) will take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

After near perfect weather for the matchup with Missouri a week ago, a cold front is bringing cool temperatures and rain through Athens on Saturday.

According to weather.com, the forecast is calling for a high of 55 degrees and a low of 47 degrees with a 40% chance of rain in the morning and a 70% chance of rain in the evening. Winds are expected to be around 5-to-15 mph throughout the day.

Weather forecasts aren’t always reliable and we’ll be keeping tabs on the situation as we move closer to kickoff. That said, if the rain holds true, we may see a defensive battle take place Between the Hedges.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire