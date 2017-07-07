Weather delays Xfinity Series race at Kentucky to Noon ET on Saturday on NBCSN

Thunderstorms forced the postponement of the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway to Noon ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The Alsco 300 was set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday before NASCAR decided to postpone shortly after threatening weather cut qualifying short through two of three rounds.

“NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have decided to postpone tonight’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race until tomorrow,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a statement. “Fan safety is our number one priority. Due to extreme weather forecasted deep into this evening, we did not see any opportunity to get the race completed tonight.”

This is the second week in a row that an Xfinity Series race has been delayed because of weather. Last week’s Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway was delayed for rain after 11 laps were run.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole alongside Erik Jones. It is Busch’s fourth pole of the year in five Xfinity starts.