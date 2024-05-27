Weather delays start of Isle of Man TT qualifying

The first day of qualifying has been delayed by wet roads and low cloud [BBC]

Poor weather has delayed the start of qualifying for the Isle of Man TT races.

All roads around the 37.7-mile (60km) Mountain Course had been due to be closed by 10:00 BST, but that was pushed back to 14:00.

Organisers said the delay was due to “low cloud and wet conditions from overnight rain”.

Riders were due to set off from Glencrutchery Road for untimed practice laps from 14:40, starting with a speed-controlled lap by newcomers to the event.

That was to be followed by laps for all of the classes in the event, finishing with the sidecars.

Revised plans for later timed qualifying laps included the Supersport and Supertwin machines setting off at 17:15, with a session for the Superbike and Superstock classes due to start at 18:15.

Those were to be followed by the side cars, which were due to set off at 19:20.

As a result of the earlier wet conditions, free parking for visitors to the grandstand at St George’s Car Park has been closed for the remainder of the day.

Parking remains available in Noble’s Park for motorcycles blue badge holders, organisers said.

Roads around the course, with the exception of the A18, are due to reopen no later than 21:30, with the mountain section due to open to one-way traffic an hour later.

The Isle of Man TT races are scheduled to run until 8 June.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links