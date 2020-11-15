Weather delays start to Browns-Texans

A severe thunderstorm has delayed the start of the game at Cleveland.

The Browns issued a statement at the scheduled 1 p.m. start: “Due to severe weather, today’s game will be delayed at FirstEnergy Stadium.”

Players returned to the locker room.

High wind, hail, lightning and rain accompanied the front.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the delay will last at least 15 minutes. Judging by the severity of the weather, it could last even longer.

That means the weird schedule gets even weirder. Because of the Master’s, the NFL scheduled only five 1 p.m. games. It now is down to four, at least for the moment.

UPDATE 1:32 P.M. ET: The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:37 p.m. ET.

