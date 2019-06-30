Weather delays Monster Energy Series race at Chicagoland Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway was delayed by inclement weather for more than three hours. But drivers were called to pit road at 6:20 p.m. ET, and cars rolled off pit road at 6:33 p.m. NASCAR officials moved up the start time of the Camping World 400 by 14 minutes […]

Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway was delayed by inclement weather for more than three hours. But drivers were called to pit road at 6:20 p.m. ET, and cars rolled off pit road at 6:33 p.m.

NASCAR officials moved up the start time of the Camping World 400 by 14 minutes to a 3:02 p.m. ET green flag (NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and the race got underway. But lightning and rain built in from the west of the Joliet, Illinois, track and the event was halted 11 laps in. A heavy rain storm ensued.

Competition officials had an array of track-drying equipment at Chicagoland this weekend: 10 Air Titans, six conventional jet dryers, one blower, two track vacuums and one Elgin Sweeper. The official time of the red flag was three hours, 18 minutes and 26 seconds.

When the race resumed, Jimmie Johnson led the field to green in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, was also on the front row.