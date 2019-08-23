Weather delay suspends play in second round of Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Play was suspended and players were removed from the course because of inclement weather in the area Friday afternoon at the Tour Championship.

The final group of Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele finished their opening nine when the horn sounded at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Koepka and Thomas share the lead at 13 under after the two each carded a 3-under 32 on the outward half. Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for third at 9 under, four back of the lead.