Weather delay for Jets-Giants preseason opener

Fans who showed up to tonight’s Jets-Giants game didn’t get much football before they were told to leave their seats.

With 1:23 remaining in the first quarter, lightning was seen in the area and the game was delayed.

“Attention please: Severe weather is imminent,” a message on the scoreboard read. “For your safety we are going to have everyone leave the outdoor seating bowl area and take shelter inside the stadium because of severe weather in the area.”

There was no immediate word on the expected length of the delay. Given that this is a preseason game and most people have to go to work tomorrow morning, the Jets and Giants will probably be playing in front of a near-empty stadium later tonight.