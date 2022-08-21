Weather could play a huge role in Browns vs Eagles today

Preseason action has very few overall consequences for teams in the NFL. Outside of players on the roster bubble getting a chance to show their abilities, either to their current team or the rest of the NFL, injuries are the biggest concern for teams.

While fans want to see some of the important players getting on the field, the Cleveland Browns are like most teams in playing it safe. They may go a little further by not playing many starters either last week or this week but the goal is the same.

With a lot of rain over the last 24 hours and more rain in the forecast for game time, Cleveland and Philadelphia may choose to play it very safe. Early pictures from FirstEnergy Stadium pain the wet picture:

Thankfully the field is covered but a wet field could cause injury concerns with players slipping or having trouble planting their feet to cut.

After two days of joint practice which seem to be the higher priority for the Browns, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of safe plays from both sides of the ball today.

