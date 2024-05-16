Thursday’s HS rewind: Myers Park, Hough girls soccer advance, head to Monday showdown

Myers Park High’s girls soccer team is heading to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

The Mustangs beat Weddington 1-0 Thursday in a battle of state powers. Myers Park scored its goal in the first half and has now won four of its last five games.

The Mustangs (10-7-1) advance to play Hough (22-1-1). The Huskies beat East Forsyth 6-0 Thursday night to win their 11th straight game.

Mooresville 1, Providence 0: Mooresville (16-3-2) stopped Providence (17-6-1) in a close game. Mooresville scored in the first half and finished its eighth straight game without a loss.

The Blue Devils will face No. 1 seed Watauga in Boone on Monday. Watauga beat South Mecklenburg 1-0 Thursday.

Marvin Ridge 2, TC Roberson 1: Marvin Ridge won its third straight game and hasn’t allowed an opposing team to score more than one goal since April 23, when it beat Sun Valley 5-3.

The Mavericks will play West Forsyth or Cuthbertson in a third round game Monday.

Weather could cause more issues this weekend

The sun came out Thursday across much of the Carolinas, but more rain is on the way, and it is playing havoc with high school playoff schedules.

Rain and thunderstorms earlier this week forced some baseball and softball playoff games to be pushed back two straight nights.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association had 14 baseball and 11 softball games scheduled for Thursday night. Each of those games originally was to be played Tuesday.

The NCHSAA has also postponed Saturday’s boys dual team tennis championships to Monday. Those matches will be played at the Burlington Tennis Center. The association had to postpone the finals because weather conditions have caused delays in concluding playoff rounds to determine state championship entrants.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return late Friday afternoon and evening, but Saturday’s forecast is even wetter, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

And that is leaving officials of the NCHSAA and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association with some touch decisions.

Each organization has state championship events set for Friday and Saturday.

Providence tennis advances to 4A finals

Providence’s 2024 boys’ tennis team

Providence beat Greensboro Grimsley in the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Thursday. The Panthers advanced to Monday’s 4A state championship match in Burlington.

The finals were postponed from Saturday due to weather delaying previous round.

The 4A finals will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Providence will try to win its first 4A state title since 2007.