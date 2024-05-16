Weather continuing to wreak havoc with the NCHSAA, NCISAA spring sports playoffs

The sun came out Thursday in much of the Carolinas, but more rain is on the way, and it is playing havoc with high school playoff schedules.

Rain and thunderstorms earlier this week forced some baseball and softball playoff games to be pushed back two straight nights.

In fact, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has 14 baseball and 11 softball games scheduled for Thursday night. Each of those games originally was to be played Tuesday.

The NCHSAA has also postponed Saturday’s boys dual team tennis championships to Monday. Those matches will be played at the Burlington Tennis Center. The association had to postpone the finals because weather conditions have caused delays in concluding playoff rounds to determine state championship entrants.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return late Friday afternoon and evening, but Saturday’s forecast is even wetter, with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

And that is leaving officials of the NCHSAA and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association with some touch decisions.

Each organization has state championship events set for Friday and Saturday.

