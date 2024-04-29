Weather conditions hand El Paso the 6 inn. loss against Tacoma

The El Paso Chihuahuas time at Cheney Stadium was cut short Sunday afternoon, handing them the series loss as well as the game loss, 12-5.

The Chihuahuas were looking to tie the series against the Tacoma Rainiers trailing in the series 3-2 headed into their final game on Sunday.

The Chihuahuas led at the close of the first inning 5-1 after a huge three run triple by Clay Dungan. The shortstop now leads all of Triple-A for the most amount of RBIs at 31.

There would be a rain delay at the bottom of the fourth, with both teams returning back to the field 45-minutes later.

Tacoma would then go on to put up 11 unanswered runs in two innings, before the game was called at the top of the 7th due to weather.

