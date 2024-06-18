Weather causes schedule change for Kentucky vs. Florida in College World Series

Impending weather in Omaha, Nebraska, has caused the College World Series to move the Kentucky vs. Florida elimination game to Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Game 11 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Wednesday between Tennessee and the North Carolina-Florida State winner. The Kentucky-Florida winner will face Texas A&M at 7 p.m. The loser is eliminated from the tournament.

Kentucky fell into the losers’ bracket with a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M on Monday night. Florida kept itself alive by beating North Carolina State 5-4 on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky coach Nick Mingione, left, and players Mitchell Daly and Johnny Hummel answer questions at a news conference ahead of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series

Friday through June 24 at Omaha, Nebraska.

FRIDAY:

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2.

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11.

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 (10 innings).

Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3

Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

MONDAY:

Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4

Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

TUESDAY:

Game 9: North Carolina vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY:

Game 10: Florida vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

