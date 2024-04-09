Fantastic at Fenway today

RED SOX RETURN

The home opener at Fenway Tuesday looks great today. An onshore wind will keep the coast a little cooler with temperatures in the 50s while inland towns and cities make it to the 60s again. I’m expecting low-mid 50s at Fenway for the 2:10pm game under partly to mostly sunny skies.

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS

Here we go again! Clouds and showers return starting Wednesday. The day starts off dry, with clouds increasing and light rain later in the day. This won’t add up to much and will be a lower impact. Thursday will feature showers too, rain is possible at any point throughout the day. The worst of it will be here Friday with heavy rain and stronger wind gusts. 1″+ of rainfall in southern New England will cause rivers to rise again, with a few getting close to minor flooding status. A rumble of thunder is possible too.

WEEKEND AND MARATHON

We will see some slight improvements by the weekend, but it doesn’t look perfect. Clouds will still be with us, as well as the risk for isolated showers. For now, Patriots’ Day will feature some clouds, temperatures in the low 60s, and possibly a spot shower or two. Not a bad forecast for runners though! Since this is still several days out, make sure to check back in with us as we make any adjustments to the forecast.