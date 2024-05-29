‘Wearing the No. 10 is a great honour’ – Jamal Musiala on his new shirt number

Jamal Musiala wore Germany’s No. 10 shirt for the first time in their friendly against France in March. The 21-year-old was awarded the shirt after a sensational season with 12 goals and eight assists for Bayern Munich – despite their trophyless campaign – in 38 games across all competitions.

Musiala played just nine minutes at Euro 2020, but was a key player for Germany at the 2022 World Cup despite their disastrous campaign which resulted in elimination at the group stage. But now a key player for Die Mannschaft, the playmaker has been rewarded.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated, Musiala discussed becoming Germany’s new No. 10.

“The No 10 is a great honour,” said Musiala. “It has been a dream since I was a little kid. Whenever I saw Messi, Ronaldinho or Neymar playing football with the No. 10 as a child, it was my wish to be able to wear that number one day.

“So I am very proud that I can play for Germany with the No. 10, but I won’t let it go to my head.

“I will continue to play just as I did before with the No. 14 in the national team, or with the No. 42 at Bayern. It actually motivates me even more.”

We’ve seen many greats over the years wearing the famed No. 10 shirt from Roberto Baggio and Dennis Bergkamp to Zinedine Zidane and Zico. There’s no doubt that Musiala’s ability is deserving of Germany’s No. 10 jersey.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder