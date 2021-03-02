Wealthy Texas donors threaten to pull funding over ‘The Eyes of Texas’ | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Week
As the United States adds another COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal and ramps up its distribution drive, potentially pushing the country closer toward herd immunity, concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the population remain. But overall, it seems, people are growing increasingly comfortable with getting a shot. Data from the KFF Vaccine Monitor shows 55 percent of Americans have either already received a vaccine dose or plan on getting one as soon as possible, Axios reports. For context, back in December only 34 percent of people said they were prepared for inoculation without hesitation. The increase there appears to correlate with a decline in the number of people who are in the "wait and see" camp, especially because the number of surefire holdouts has remained steady. And even if folks in the latter group don't ever change their minds, Axios notes, herd immunity is feasible. The share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is now small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds, according to polling. https://t.co/xJ3UNVDFYf — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2021 Additionally, while much has been made about hesitancy, driven by historical distrust in the U.S. health care system, among communities of color, Black and Latino Americans have rapidly and consistently joined the ranks of people who want a shot, polling conducted by Civiqs between November and February shows, per Axios. Overall, white Americans are now less likely to get vaccinated, and the stance is largely split along party lines. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4 — Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover