Wealthy Texas donors threaten to pull funding over ‘The Eyes of Texas’ | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, an Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the nasty situation at Texas between many of the players and students at UT-Austin and some of the wealthy donors to the football program over whether or not to continue singing “The Eyes of Texas,” despite mounting support to scrap the song with racist origins.

Recommended Stories

  • Emails reveal Texas alumni threatening to stop donations over 'Eyes of Texas'

    "Has everyone become oblivious who supports athletics??" wrote in one donor who said they gave more than $1 million to the department.

  • Biden pushes for passage of $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

    President Biden is urging Congress to approve his $1.9 trillion economic relief bill before unemployment benefits run out on March 14, but a minimum wage hike won't be included. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to discuss what's next for the proposal, plus a new "historic partnership" between Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Johnson & Johnson begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine as pressure mounts on Senate to pass relief bill

    Johnbson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has begun distribution, but even as vaccine efforts ramp up, health officials are cautioning people not to relax just yet as variants continue to spread. Meanwhile, the Senate has yet to vote on the economic relief bill that would provide another round of stimulus checks. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone joins “CBSN AM” with more.

  • Wealthy alumni demand University of Texas defy 'cancel culture' and defend racist school song

    Wealthy alumni are threatening to pull their donations from the University of Texas at Austin because students have been protesting the university's controversial alma mater song, The Texas Tribune reports. "The Eyes of Texas," which plays after football games, is a cherished tradition for many, but it was historically performed at campus minstrel shows, and the title is linked to a saying from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Students, therefore, have criticized the song as racist for a while now, the Tribune notes, but action has increased over the last year amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice. It appears, however, many donors consider the movement to be the product of "cancel culture" and "Marxist ideology," and emails obtained by the Tribune show they're willing to pull their financial support for the university over the issue. UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell has publicly confirmed the school will keep the song, but the emails suggest they want him to take an even stronger stand. A few donors even called for Black students to leave the university if they didn't appreciate the tradition. "It's time for you to put the foot down and make it perfectly clear that the heritage of Texas will not be lost," one donor whose name was redacted wrote to Hartzell. "It is sad that it is offending the blacks. As I said before the blacks are free and it's time for them to move on to another state where everything is in their favor." Larry Wilkinson, a donor and 1970 graduate of UT-Austin, argued in an email to Hartzell and an interview with the Tribune that because Black students make up only 6 percent of the student body, "the tail cannot be allowed to wag the dog ... Nothing forces those students to attend UT-Austin." Read more at The Texas Tribune. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover

  • Texas boosters threaten to withhold funds, deny jobs to athletes over school song

    A Texas-commissioned report documenting the history of “The Eyes of Texas” and how the school can learn from its past is due later this month.

  • Father shares family reunification story as lawyers search for parents of more than 500 children

    In the wake of former President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, thousands of children were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Three years later, one father tells Mireya Villarreal about his family's experience as lawyers are still searching for parents of more than 500 children.

  • What are the odds that Gerrit Cole leads MLB in wins this season?

    The SNY crew examines the latest betting odds for New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to finish as MLB's wins leader in 2021.

  • Nike's North America VP resigns after report ties her with son's sneaker resale store

    Nike's North America general manager and vice president, Ann Hebert, resigned from the company, according to a statement from the retail giant.

  • Biden says there will be enough vaccine doses for all U.S. adults by end of May

    Delivering remarks at the White House on Tuesday, President Biden announced a deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to increase supply of a vaccine for coronavirus. Biden also said that there will be enough vaccine supply for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May.

  • Biden administration faces challenges at U.S.-Mexico border

    As the number of migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border increases, the Biden administration must find ways to safely house them amid the coronavirus pandemic. Washington Post immigration reporter Nick Miroff joined CBSN to discuss the situation.

  • China extends lead over U.S. in global patents filings, U.N. says

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.

  • Scotland’s Six Nations match with France lined up for March 26

    The Friday night slot is the only window currently being considered by tournament organisers.

  • Dillian Whyte vows to atone for shock defeat in Alexander Povetkin rematch

    Whyte said he will go for the knockout this time, having floored the Russian twice in their previous meeting.

  • Sanchez rips tape-measure HR and Taillon impresses on mound in spring win over Tigers

    After a difficult 2020 season, Gary Sanchez is starting the spring with a bang, blasting a monstrous HR over the batter's eye in center field against the Tigers. He also made an impression behind the plate with Jameson Taillon, in his Yankees debut.

  • Biden says U.S. will have enough COVID vaccine supply for all adults by end of May

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down how President Biden announced that the U.S. wqill have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by the end of May.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plummets among Black and Latino Americans — but not white Republicans

    As the United States adds another COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal and ramps up its distribution drive, potentially pushing the country closer toward herd immunity, concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the population remain. But overall, it seems, people are growing increasingly comfortable with getting a shot. Data from the KFF Vaccine Monitor shows 55 percent of Americans have either already received a vaccine dose or plan on getting one as soon as possible, Axios reports. For context, back in December only 34 percent of people said they were prepared for inoculation without hesitation. The increase there appears to correlate with a decline in the number of people who are in the "wait and see" camp, especially because the number of surefire holdouts has remained steady. And even if folks in the latter group don't ever change their minds, Axios notes, herd immunity is feasible. The share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is now small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds, according to polling. https://t.co/xJ3UNVDFYf — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2021 Additionally, while much has been made about hesitancy, driven by historical distrust in the U.S. health care system, among communities of color, Black and Latino Americans have rapidly and consistently joined the ranks of people who want a shot, polling conducted by Civiqs between November and February shows, per Axios. Overall, white Americans are now less likely to get vaccinated, and the stance is largely split along party lines. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4 — Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover

  • Buccaneers fans try, fail to troll Saints with New Orleans billboard

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans celebrated their Super Bowl 55 win by trying and failing to buy a billboard taunting the New Orleans Saints.

  • 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

    An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the U.S. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The Massachusetts men, who have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

  • Yankees scouted former Met Yoenis Cespedes at showcase in Florida on Tuesday: report

    The Yankees were among the teams scouting Yoenis Cespedes during his showcase in Fort Pierce, Fla. on Tuesday.

  • Mississippi residents without water for more than 2 weeks after storm

    Mayor Chokwe Lumumba didn't give a timeline for when water would be completely restored, but called the storm an "act of God."