How Wealthy Is NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 after one year away from the NFL to join his former teammate, Tom Brady with whom he played on the New England Patriots, to try to win another Super Bowl together down south. And win they did — on February 7, 2021, The Buccaneers beat the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

The game was played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, making the Bucs the first team ever to play — and win — the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Now 32, Gronkowski returns to the Buccaneers for the 2021 season, joining Brady in a quest for back-to-back championships. Brady has a record seven Super Bowl titles; Gronkowski has four. They won together in New England following the 2014, 2016 and 2108 seasons.

At the time of his retirement, Gronkowski had one season remaining on the six-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Patriots in June 2012. Still holding his contract rights, the Patriots traded the tight end and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick on April 21, 2020, to complete the deal. He re-signed with the Buccaneers in March 2021, inking a guaranteed contract worth $8 million.

Net Worth

Rob Gronkowski has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While Gronkowski often is seen living it up at parties and celebrations, his spending is comparatively tame. In an October 2018 interview with Business Insider, he said he hadn’t spent any of his NFL salary, instead living off his income from endorsements.

“You don’t know how long you’re going to be in the league for. It’s a short career here in the league,” Gronkowski said at the time. “The average is about three to four years, and when it’s done, it’s done. Be simple, manage it safe, so when it’s done you’ve got a little base, a little foundation to live off.”

Through the years, Gronkowski has endorsed companies and products that include Nike, Dunkin’, Oberto, Monster Energy, BodyArmor, JetBlue and Tide.

More recently, Gronkowski sold five NFT trading cards of himself in combined deals worth more than $1.6 million in March 2021.

Stats

Rob Gronkowski was born on May 14, 1989, in Amherst, New York. He played for the University of Arizona and in 2010, the Patriots selected him in the second round of the NFL draft with the No. 42 overall pick. With the Patriots, Gronkowski was named a First-Team All-Pro four times and to the Pro Bowl five times.

In just 10 seasons, Gronkowski is No. 15 on the all-time receiving touchdown list with 86. Ahead of him are 12 players who have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other two — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and San Diego Chargers great Antonio Gates — are locks for the Hall of Fame when they are eligible for election.

For his career, Gronkowski has 566 receptions for 8,484 yards.

Last updated: July 16, 2021

Last updated: July 16, 2021