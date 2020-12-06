Weak shoving match in Bengals-Dolphins game leads to 2 ridiculous ejections

The bar for ejections in the NFL has gotten pretty low. After the latest ejection, the bar may be underneath the floor.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd were ejected in the second quarter of their game on Sunday. When you see what they were ejected for, your jaw may drop all the way down to the ground, so be sure to put a pillow down there.

At the end of a play, Howard and cornerback Byron Jones gave Boyd a shove as all three were careening out of bounds. Boyd didn’t like this and got right in Howard’s face. Howard hit the side of Boyd’s helmet while Jones tried to get in between them, and Boyd flailed his arms and shoved Jones’ helmet. Howard then reached out and slapped the cheek area of Boyd’s helmet.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd were both ejected on Sunday after a weak shoving match. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

That’s it. That’s really it. That nothing interaction is what spurred an unnecessary roughness call and the ejections of Howard and Boyd.

The referee said they were both ejected for throwing punches. Did you see any punches? There were shoves and slaps, but nothing with a closed fist. It was typical football player growling at the end of a physical play. Separate them, issue offsetting penalties, and move on.

Somehow the referee decided that silly helmet shoving was flagrant enough to warrant an ejection. Apparently the officials are using a definition of the word “flagrant” that means barely noticeable, mildly offensive and inconsequential. Can someone get these guys a dictionary so we can put an end to these weak ejections?

More from Yahoo Sports: