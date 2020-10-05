We ranked every possible World Series matchup

The second round of the MLB postseason is here — there are eight teams left after an exciting wild-card round.

One of our annual traditions around here is ranking every possible World Series matchup at the start of the postseason. Doing that with 16 teams in the postseason seemed a little daunting. Eight teams? We’re totally here for it.

So our crew — MLB editor Zach Crizer and writers Mike Oz and Mark Townsend — ranked all 16 possible World Series. We did some math and here, we present you, our list of the best and worst possible World Series matchups for 2020.

Fernando Tatis Jr. vs. the Yankees would be Yahoo Sports' pick for best 2020 World Series.

1. Padres vs. Yankees: I don't think anyone has ever craved a rematch of the 1998 World Series until this second, but it is suddenly the perfect mix of new blood and old money. Give me Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado trying to take down Gerrit Cole, please.

2. Dodgers vs. Astros: Would it be annoying to rehash the sign-stealing scandal every night? Possibly. Is this the most intense matchup baseball could produce this year? Absolutely.

3. Dodgers vs. Yankees: Baseball’s biggest two goliaths meet in a weird World Series in Texas? Clayton Kershaw vs Gerrit Cole? Mookie Betts vs. Aaron Judge? It would be surreal but in a good way.

4. Padres vs. A's: Say what you want about the talented players on each team, but if the A’s wore the Kelly green uniforms, this would be the best possible uniform World Series.

5. Marlins vs. Yankees: Don't lie, you'd watch that picture-in-picture of Derek Jeter for the whole series.

6. Padres vs. Rays: Winner gets James Shields.

7. Dodgers vs. Rays: It would be at least a great bit of storytelling if Dodgers boss Andrew Friedman finally got a World Series win by beating his old team. Or lost another, this time to them.

8. Braves vs. Yankees: For the nostalgia, sure. But also: For the much-needed offensive fireworks.

9. Dodgers vs. A's: Insert Kirk Gibson reference here.

10. Padres vs. Astros: We’ll take Carlos Correa vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

11. Marlins vs. Astros: Undoubtedly the most 2020 World Series possible — the cheaters vs. the first team struck with the coronavirus.

12. Marlins vs. Rays: An all-Florida series might be the least predicted thing on this list. Based on how these teams pitch, it wouldn’t be all bad.

13. Braves vs. Astros: The Astros and Braves have a lot of NL postseason history, but this would be their first meeting since the Astros moved to the American League.

14. Braves vs. A's: Winner gets Tim Hudson.

15. Marlins vs. A's: 19 years later, the A’s still trying to get revenge on Derek Jeter for The Flip.

16. Braves vs. Rays: Is it sexy? Probably not, but it would be a strong lineup against a strong pitching staff.

How we voted

For transparency’s sake, here’s how our individual ballots looked:

