We now know which Lightning player damaged the Stanley Cup

Nikita Kucherov, centre, Alex Killorn, right, and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate during the Stanley Cup victory rally. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Stanley Cup has seen some things in the last century, but now we at least have a confirmed story.

There have been decades of myths and legends of insane stunts pulled off or different bodily fluids making their way into the bowl of the trophy. This year is a little bit different and it doesn’t help that a picture of the completely busted Cup made its way around social media.

After days of guesswork, Lightning forward and perennial champion Pat Maroon owned up to causing that infamous dent.

“It was obviously raining and it was wet,” Maroon said via the Tampa Bay Times. “I went to lift it, and I went backwards with it. I slipped and (Cup keeper) Phil (Pritchard) helped me up and the Cup went back on its end.

“People are saying we disrespected the Cup. Such BS because if they had half a brain, you know it’s wet outside and you’d think we’d be throwing the Cup around? No. We didn’t disrespect it. It was a complete accident, and we both got hurt. My back has been hurt all day. So, that’s what happened. Nothing crazy.”

Maroon is just the fourth man in NHL history to capture three consecutive championships with two different franchises after winning it in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and going back-to-back with Tampa.

“I’m sure there’s way worse things that have happened to the Cup besides me falling,” Maroon said. “They said it’s an easy fix. ... It’s (going to be) back in Tampa on Thursday, so a quick fix. It wasn’t even that bad. The picture made it look like it was dented that bad; it wasn’t.”

The Cup will be heading to Montreal — how ironic is that? — to get repaired before eventually getting back to the party down south.

More from Yahoo Sports