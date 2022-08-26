We have a new August sensation, and it's Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce had a fairly mundane college career at Florida and there was no reason to pay much attention when the Houston Texans drafted him in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

If you play in any fantasy football leagues, you should learn the name if you haven't already.

Pierce has been one of the hottest names of the entire preseason, and he capped off a buzzy month with a fine performance in Houston's preseason finale. Pierce, who didn't play last week because it appears he has already won the Texans' starting tailback job, ran for 37 yards on six carries on Houston's first drive and capped it with a strong 1-yard touchdown.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said he wanted to get a long look at his starters in the preseason finale, but thankfully Rex Burkhead checked in at running back after Pierce dominated on the first drive.

"Dameon Pierce is a good football player, offensive line did a great job," Smith said on the Amazon Prime broadcast after the Texans' touchdown drive.

It's pretty clear that Pierce will be the RB1 for Houston to start the season.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Every year, we get a few preseason standouts. Some fade away pretty quickly, but for some it's a sign of things to come in the regular season. It seems like Pierce could be a great mid-round pick.

Pierce played in Houston's first preseason game and had 49 yards on five carries. He looked good. That followed beat writer reports from Texans camp that made it clear Pierce was one of the stars in practice. Then he was held out of the second game with the starters and everyone was alerted to the fact that the Texans think they've found a new starting running back. Pierce had just 574 yards on 100 carries last season with the Florida Gators. He might double that as a rookie in the NFL if the preseason is any sign of his talent level.

For those who participate in fantasy football drafts well before the season starts, Pierce's rise has been noticeable. It might be out of control after Thursday.