WDA Softball Tournament pushes through day one

May 23—JAMESTOWN — Windy and threatening weather might have delayed the WDA Softball Tournament a few times on Thursday but the top-eight teams in the West Region hung tough

Day No. 1 of the three-day regional tournament concluded with wins from Dickinson, Mandan and Minot. Jamestown and Bismarck High's quarterfinal was delayed due to lightning and will resume at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Dickinson will face Mandan in Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal while Minot will play the winner of BHS and Jamestown at 5 p.m.

Williston will face off against Bismarck Legacy while Mandan will face the loser of the BHS vs. JHS quarterfinal Jamestown in an elimination game.

All games will be played at Jamestown's Lyle "Trapper" Lawrence Field.

WDA Tournament

Quarterfinals

Dickinson 8, Williston 2

WIL 000 000 2 — 2 3 3

DHS 200 033 X — 8 8 1

WIL — Alana Thomas, Mekiah Klumker (6); DHS — Ava Jahner. W — Jahner; L — Thomas

Highlights: DHS — Ava Jahner (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K) 3-4, RBI; Mackenna Medina 3-4, 2 RBI; Kyndall Peterson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI.

WIL — Kierra Slagle 2-3, 2B; Jaidyn Nass 1-3.

Mandan 13, Legacy 12

LEG 000 703 2 — 12 13 3

MAN 023 420 2 — 13 13 3

LEG — Rawling Borseth; Avery Liudahl (4); Paisley Lessard (6) MAN — Jenna Wandler; Makenzie Miller (4); Kaebry Weekes 6. W — Miller. L — Lessard.

Highlights: LEG — Elise Stewart 2-4, RBI; Jenny Celley 1-4; Brynn Arnold 2-4, 3 RBI; Riley Ingemansen 3-5, 3 RBI; Katie Olson 2-4.

MAN — McKenzie Yantzer 4-5, 2B, 4 RBI; Hope Hanson 2-4, 2B; Jenna Wandler 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Kaebry Weekes 1-4, HR, 2 RBI.

Minot 10, Century 3

BC 001 011 0 — 3 9 2

MIN 140 410 X — 10 12 2

BC — Ashlyn Schumacher. MIN — Halle Baker. W — Baker. L — Schumacher

Highlights: MIN — Baker (7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB 7 K) 1-4, RBI; Tayler Falcon 2-3, RBI; Jillian Ackerman 2-3, 2B; Journey Larson 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B; Raegan Terrel 2-3, 3 RBI, HR.

BC — Adileen Paasch 2-4; Londyn White 1-3; Grace Grimm 1-4.