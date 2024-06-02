WCWS weather updates: Sunday's elimination games delayed due to inclement weather

Mother Nature continues to make an appearance at the Women's College World Series, as Sunday's elimination games are starting in a weather delay.

Due to inclement weather around Devon Park and Oklahoma City, the NCAA pushed back the start of Sunday's first game between No. 4 Florida vs. No. 14 Alabama to 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Gators and Crimson Tide were originally slated for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch.

Session 5 is in a weather delay ⛈️#WCWS pic.twitter.com/XJJjkIAeOg — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2024

REQUIRED READING: WCWS format 2024: Double elimination, championship series rules for Women's College World Series

Since Florida-Alabama was delayed by three hours, it will truly provide softball fans with one last go-around of Pac-12 After Dark as No. 6 UCLA and No. 8 Stanford are slated to battle against each other in the nightcap. The NCAA has not released an official start for the Bruins vs. Cardinal, but it won't begin at its original 6 p.m. CT start.

It is the second time that the WCWS has started in a weather delay since play began on Thursday.

All four teams face elimination from the WCWS on Sunday, with the winner of each game advancing out of the loser's bracket back into the winner's bracket.

Women's College World Series weather updates

All times Central

2 p.m.: According to the NCAA, shuttles from the Remington parking lot will begin at 3:50 p.m. CT.

Parking shuttles from the Remington lot will start at 3:50 PM local. #WCWS — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2024

1:34 p.m: PER ESPN PR, ESPN2 will air No. 4 Florida vs. No. 14 Alabama due to the delayed start of the WCWS on Sunday. UCLA-Stanford will follow on ESPN2 afterward.

📣Programming Update



Due to weather, Sunday's @ncaasoftball #WCWS games will now begin at 6p ET on ESPN2 with the second game to follow https://t.co/wfZkXthEG9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 2, 2024

1:30 p.m.: The NCAA announced that the first pitch between No. 4 Florida and No. 14 Alabama is delayed to 5:06 p.m. CT. ESPN family of networks will still handle the broadcast duties.

Weather Update 🚨



Due to inclement weather, our Women’s College World Series matchup against Alabama is now scheduled for 6:06PM EST on ESPN2. https://t.co/kIPG7tqzbJ — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 2, 2024

Weather forecast in Oklahoma City

According to The Weather Channel, heavy thunderstorms are currently making its way through Oklahoma City and will continue through 3 p.m. CT. Thunderstorms are not predicted to return until around 8 p.m. CT.

Here's a hour-by-hour forecast for Oklahoma City through the rest of the night according to The Weather Channel:

Note: Rain percentage is in parentheses

2 p.m.: Thunderstorms (77%)

3 p.m.: Thunderstorms (62%)

4 p.m.: Mostly Cloudy (15%)

5 p.m.: Mostly Cloudy (15%)

6 p.m.: Partly Cloudy (7%)

7 p.m.: Mostly Cloudy (15%)

8 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (35%)

9 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (41%)

10 p.m.: Isolated Thunderstorms (32%)

11 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (43%)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Weather updates: WCWS elimination games delayed due to rain