WCWS media day 2024: Live updates from NCAA softball Women's College World Series

The Women’s College World Series is set to begin Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Eight teams will compete in a double-elimination tournament with a national championship on the line. And while No. 2-seeded OU hopes to win its fourth straight title, it'll have to earn it against a stacked field.

Here’s what each team had to say during media day on Wednesday:

Stanford is 'excited' to see what NiJaree Canady does in WCWS

No. 8 Stanford is the third-lowest seed in the field for the Women’s College World Series.

But it has a not-so-secret weapon that makes it as dangerous as any team. It has sophomore pitcher NiJaree Canady, who won USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Canady ranks first in the nation in both ERA (0.65) and strikeouts (310). And she’s eager to lead Stanford as it begins its WCWS run with a game against No. 1 Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“It's incredible,” Canady said. “Honestly, it's a dream come true to be here, to play in Oklahoma City, and to get that (Player of the Year) honor. It's almost everything I could have dreamt up. Next thing is the national championship.”

Stanford reached the WCWS last season, and Canady showed out as a freshman.

She appeared in all four games for the Cardinal, which reached the semifinals. Canady only gave up three earned runs in 18 ⅔ innings, and she racked up 25 strikeouts along the way.

It was a dominant stretch by Canady, and the reigning Collegiate Player of the Year has only polished her game since then.

“I think when we were here last year, NiJaree appeared as if she had been here a million times,” Stanford senior catcher Aly Kaneshiro said. “I was absolutely blown away by her. Nonetheless, she put in a ton of work in the off-season, fall, winter and this entire season. She just has continued to get better.

“Her toughness, her competitiveness was never in question. … I'm excited to see what she does this year, for sure.”

Alabama hopes to pull off ‘some more’ upsets in WCWS

As Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy sat down for his press conference on Wednesday, he asked the media a question.

“How many of you expected me to be here?” Murphy asked with a huge grin while pointing at the crowd.

No hands were raised.

No. 14 Alabama enters the Women’s College World Series as the field’s lowest seed, and it beat the odds to reach Oklahoma City.

Alabama won the Knoxville Super Regional over No. 3 Tennessee, 2-1, in dramatic fashion. After suffering a 3-2 loss in Game 1, the Crimson Tide outlasted the Volunteers for a 3-2 win in a Game 2 that lasted 14 innings.

Alabama then earned a 4-1 win in Game 3 to secure its spot in the WCWS for the second straight season.

“I think it prepares us for everything,” Alabama graduate pitcher Kayla Beaver said of the Knoxville Super Regional. “Tennessee was selected to be a national championship team. They were a contender for it. They were an amazing competition.”

Alabama will be the underdog once again when it begins the tournament with a game against No. 6 UCLA at 11 a.m. Thursday.

But that has never been an issue for the Crimson Tide.

“We did what we did,” Beaver said. “Now we're here to do it some more.”

Texas is 'going to be ready' for rematch against NiJaree Canady, Stanford

The Longhorns will begin their Women's College World Series run with a familiar foe.

No. 1 Texas will face No. 8 Stanford at 6 p.m. Thursday. It’ll be a rematch of two teams that split a pair of regular-season meetings.

“They’re a tough club,” Texas head coach Mike White said. “They’re fired up. … But we're going to be ready. That's what it is. That's what makes this thing great is that it's a new day. It's 0-0, so let's go.”

Texas earned a 9-2 win over Stanford in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 16.

It was a dominant performance by the Longhorns, who scored eight runs in the first three innings and never looked back. But their second meeting with the Cardinal proved to be far more challenging.

Stanford rolled out star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who was named USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year, in its road game against Texas on Feb. 24. The Cardinal earned a 4-3 win in eight innings, and Canady pitched the whole game.

Canady racked up 11 strikeouts in the process. The sophomore ace will surely get the start on Thursday against Texas, which is hoping for a different result in the rubber match.

“NiJaree is just such a great pitcher,” Texas catcher Reese Atwood said. “She won that (Player of the Year) award last night for a reason. One of the best pitchers I've ever faced.

“Going into this weekend, I'm going to make sure the team is on track to do what we do best, get on top of her rise ball, get a good pitch to hit. I think that's going to be key facing her.”

UCLA enters WCWS with 'battle tested' team

The first inning of the Bruins' first game set the tone for their season.

UCLA faced Maryland in the Stacy Winsberg Tournament on Feb. 9, and it trailed 4-0 with the first inning in the books. It was an early test for the Bruins, who rallied to earn a 6-5 victory.

"That's how our season started," UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. "But I think the whole season, there's a journey for a reason. You learn your lessons and really figure out who you are as a team."

No. 6 UCLA has overcome plenty of obstacles since then on its way to the Women's College Series, where it'll begin with a game against No. 14 Alabama at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Bruins lost two starters to injuries in the first week. They began with a 3-4 record. They navigated a competitive Pac-12 en route to a conference regular-season and tournament title.

And as UCLA prepares to navigate an even more competitive field in the Women's College World Series, Inouye-Perez feels her team is ready for the challenge.

"We built a lot of trust," Inouye-Perez said. "I believe that we're battled tested. ... When things got hard, certain people quit and there's other people that level up. This team decided to keep moving forward and continue to improve even though it was very challenging. The entire season prepared us for that."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: WCWS media day 2024: What each NCAA softball team said at Devon Park