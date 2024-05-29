WCWS fan guide: Tickets, parking and policies & how to get to NCAA softball at Devon Park

The 2024 Women's College World Series begins Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Here's a complete fan guide for the event, including ticket and parking information:

Parking and transportation

WCWS fans may choose to park for free at the Remington Park parking lot, located just off NE 50th Street. The lot is a quarter mile west of USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

A free shuttle bus runs every 10 minutes, beginning three hours before the first game each day and 2 ½ hours before the championship series games. The shuttle is ADA equipped.

Parking

At the stadium: All parking at the stadium has been sold out.

Bus service

EMBARK is providing a dedicated bus route from the south end of the Oklahoma City Convention Center and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to the parking lot of USA Softball. The cost is $4 per day.

EMBARK bus schedule

May 30: 8:30 a.m. to Midnight

May 31: 3:30 p.m. to Midnight

June 1: 11:30 a.m. to Midnight

June 2: 11:30 a.m. to Midnight

June 3: 8:30 a.m. to Midnight

June 4: No shuttles

June 5: 5 p.m. to Midnight

June 6: 4 p.m. to Midnight

June 7 (If necessary): 5 p.m. to Midnight

Walking path

A walking path with lights along NE 50th that extends from the far southwest corner of the Devon Park parking lot to the Remington Park parking lot is also available for fans who do not want to ride the shuttle.

Tickets

The 2024 NCAA Women’s College World Series is a mobile ticket only event. Download the AXS app in the App Store or Google Play before arriving at Devon Park. Show the tickets in your app at the gate for entry. If you’re going with a group, make sure everyone enters together, or transfer tickets to friends before the event.

Bags

USA Softball & the NCAA encourage fans not to bring any type of bag, but they've outlined what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry only the following style and size bag into the stadium:

Non-clear bags that are 9" long by 7" wide or smaller. This could include clutches, crossbodies, or fanny packs.

Clear bags that do not exceed 12” long by 12” high by 6” wide.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary bags after inspection at any entrance.

Bags will not be held during the event and must be returned to your vehicle or hotel.

Seat cushions must fit within a clear bag and not exceed 12" long by 12" high by 6" wide in size. Flat & soft cushions only.

Source: NCAA.com

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2024 WCWS fan guide: Tickets, parking for NCAA softball at Devon Park