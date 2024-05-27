WCWS bracket 2024: Who made college softball tournament this season? Schedule, matchups

The Women's College World Series bracket is nearly set, with six of eight teams clinching a spot in the tournament.

The field includes No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 2 Oklahoma, who's vying for its fourth consecutive championship after going 5-0 through the regionals and Super Regionals. There's also No. 14 Alabama, which upset No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday, and No. 10 Duke, which clinched a berth in Oklahoma City for the first time in program history.

The first-round matchups of the double-elimination tournament are also set, as the super regionals wrap up with the WCWS.

Each team to clinch a WCWS berth was a top-16 national seed, as Baylor fell to Florida and Georgia fell to UCLA in the super regionals.

Here's who made the 2024 WCWS, along with the bracket and matchups for the tournament:

Who made the 2024 WCWS?

This section will be updated following the conclusion of Stanford-LSU.

No. 1 Texas

No. 2 Oklahoma

No. 4 Florida

No. 5 Oklahoma State

No. 6 UCLA

No. 10 Duke

No. 8 Stanford/No. 9 LSU

No. 14 Alabama

WCWS bracket 2024

Here's the full bracket for the 2024 WCWS:

This section will be updated when the full bracket is official.

WCWS schedule 2024

The matchups for the first day of the WCWS are set. Here's the full list:

All times Central

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: (14) Alabama vs. (6) UCLA | 11 a.m. CT | ESPN

Game 2: (10) Duke vs. (2) Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPN

Game 3: (9) LSU/(8) Stanford vs. (1) Texas | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN

Game 4: (5) Oklahoma State vs. (4) Florida | 8:30 p.m. CT | ESPN

Friday, May 31

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ABC

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 2

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

Monday, June 3

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Game 12*: TBD vs. TBD | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 14*: TBD vs. TBD | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2

* If necessary

WCWS finals schedule 2024

Wednesday, June 5

WCWS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m | ESPN

Thursday, June 6

WCWS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m | ESPN

Friday, June 7

WCWS Game 3*: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m | ESPN

* If necessary

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: WCWS bracket 2024: Who made college softball tournament this season?