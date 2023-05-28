WCWS 2023: Game times, scores & TV schedule for NCAA softball Women's College World Series

The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. Here's a look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule:

Which teams have advanced to the WCWS?

No. 1 Oklahoma (54-1)

No. 3 Florida State (53-9)

No. 4 Tennessee (47-8)

No. 5 Alabama (43-19)

No. 6 Oklahoma State (44-14)

No. 7 Washington (41-13)

No. 9 Stanford (43-13)

No. 15 Utah (42-14)

Women's College World Series

June 1-8/9 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Double-elimination tournament to reach best-of-three championship series.

All times CT.

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: Alabama vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oklahoma State vs. Florida State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Utah vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, June 2

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 3

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 4

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 11 rematch (if necessary): 1:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 14: Game 13 rematch (if necessary): 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Championship Finals Game 1: 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Championship Finals Game 2: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m.

NCAA softball scoreboard

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: WCWS: Game times, scores, TV schedule for NCAA softball world series