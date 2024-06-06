WCT Sports Spotlight: TJ Christensen joins the show
Jun. 6---- West Central Tribune sports reporter
chats with
senior TJ Christensen for episode 54 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.
The
aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.
Christensen, who placed fourth overall in the discus throw and shot put at the Class AA state meet, is seeded No. 1 in both of these events for the Class A state meet this spring.
The state preliminaries take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The state finals resume at 3:30 p.m. Friday back in St. Michael.