WCT Sports Spotlight: TJ Christensen joins the show

Jun. 6---- West Central Tribune sports reporter

chats with

senior TJ Christensen for episode 54 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The

aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Christensen, who placed fourth overall in the discus throw and shot put at the Class AA state meet, is seeded No. 1 in both of these events for the Class A state meet this spring.

The state preliminaries take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The state finals resume at 3:30 p.m. Friday back in St. Michael.