WCT Sports Spotlight: Kaitlyn Flann joins the show
Apr. 18---- West Central Tribune sports reporter
chats with
softball eighth-grader Kaitlyn Flann for episode 49 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.
The
aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.
Flann,
, has helped the Warriors jump out to a 5-0 record this spring.
Flann has pitched in all 28 innings for BOLD and has been dominant. She has struck out 35 batters and walked a pair, allowing eight hits, five runs and zero earned runs in the circle as the Warriors' ace.