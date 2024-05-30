WCT Sports Spotlight: Connor Quelle joins the show

May 30---- West Central Tribune sports reporter

boys tennis senior Connor Quelle

Quelle, the lone senior on the Lakers, has helped lead Minnewaska to the Class A state tournament for the second time in program history. The first appearance came in 2022 when the program was in a co-op with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Minnewaska, which is unseeded, plays top-seeded St. Paul Academy at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Class A quarterfinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.