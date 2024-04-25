WCT Sports Spotlight: Brooke Brekke joins the show

Apr. 25---- West Central Tribune sprots reporter

chats with

sophomore golfer Brooke Brekke for episode 40 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The

aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Brekke has won her most recent three golf meets. She won a share of first place at the Laby Bulldog Invitational in Becker on April 15 and the New London-Spicer Invitational on April 18, while taking sole medalist honors at the Central Minnesota Conference meet in Atwater on April 23.

Brekke ranks No. 3 among Class A golfers in both 9- and 18-hole rounds, according to stats submitted on iWanamaker as of Thursday morning.