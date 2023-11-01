WCT Sports Show: Section finals week in November 2023
Nov. 1—In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne go over the four area football teams vying for section championships. They also take a look at the Section 3AA-North championship volleyball match between New London-Spicer and Paynesville. Plus, a preview of state cross-country, where nine area runners will compete
0:45: The show kicks off with section football. Joe Brown begins with
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
taking on Upsala/Swanville Area for the Section 4A championship at the Fargodome.
4:15: Joe Brown continues with the Section 5A football championship between
BOLD
and Minneota.
7:20: Michael Lyne shifts gears to Section 2AAA football between
Litchfield
and Dassel-Cokato.
10:00: Tom Elliott looks at the final section football matchup in 6AAA between
New London-Spicer
and Albany.
ADVERTISEMENT
15:00: The Section 3AA-North volleyball title is on the line Thursday in Willmar between New London-Spicer and
Paynesville
. Michael Lyne discusses NLS' win over
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
(15:15) and Joe Brown reviews Paynesville's win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta (17:40).
21:35: Michael Lyne closes out the show with a look at state cross-country Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Class A has runners from
Minnewaska
,
Lac qui Parle Valley
/
Dawson-Boyd
, Litchfield and Paynesville. In Class AA,
Willmar's
Sully Anez and Fathi Dubet will compete in the boys' race while Lauren Eilers is in the girls' race.