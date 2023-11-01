Advertisement

WCT Sports Show: Section finals week in November 2023

Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
Nov. 1—In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne go over the four area football teams vying for section championships. They also take a look at the Section 3AA-North championship volleyball match between New London-Spicer and Paynesville. Plus, a preview of state cross-country, where nine area runners will compete

0:45: The show kicks off with section football. Joe Brown begins with

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

taking on Upsala/Swanville Area for the Section 4A championship at the Fargodome.

4:15: Joe Brown continues with the Section 5A football championship between

BOLD

and Minneota.

7:20: Michael Lyne shifts gears to Section 2AAA football between

Litchfield

and Dassel-Cokato.

10:00: Tom Elliott looks at the final section football matchup in 6AAA between

New London-Spicer

and Albany.

15:00: The Section 3AA-North volleyball title is on the line Thursday in Willmar between New London-Spicer and

Paynesville

. Michael Lyne discusses NLS' win over

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

(15:15) and Joe Brown reviews Paynesville's win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta (17:40).

21:35: Michael Lyne closes out the show with a look at state cross-country Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Class A has runners from

Minnewaska

,

Lac qui Parle Valley

/

Dawson-Boyd

, Litchfield and Paynesville. In Class AA,

Willmar's

Sully Anez and Fathi Dubet will compete in the boys' race while Lauren Eilers is in the girls' race.