WCT Sports Show: Playoff time approaches

May 15—Just as quickly as it came, the spring sports season is approaching its end. Boys tennis playoffs are underway starting this week. And next week, softball and baseball playoffs begin.

With that in mind, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne take a look across the diamond for some of the area standouts in this week's WCT Sports Show.

0:45: Michael kicks off the show by talking Lac qui Parle Valley softball. They take on Minneota/Canby Thursday in what will determine the Camden Conference championship. Michael also previews his WCT Sports Spotlight with the Eagles' Claire Borstad.

5:00: Joe discusses the Willmar baseball team's split with Sartell on Tuesday and what has helped the Cardinals improve in 2024. Tom also discussed Willmar's postseason fortunes in Section 8AAA.

11:40: Tom touches on Section 3AA-North baseball and the quality of teams that'll duke it out for a spot in the section championship.