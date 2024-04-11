WC's Washington named All-American

Apr. 10—The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) released its 2024 basketball All-America teams Tuesday, and Weatherford College sophomore Jared Washington made the honorable mention list.

He is the first WC men's basketball All-American in 16 years (Roderick Flemings, 2008).

Washington, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, earned Co-Player of the Year honors in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

He averaged 18.8 points per game, topping 20 points 15 times and surpassing 30 in three games this season.

The Mansfield Timberview High School graduate transferred to WC from Midwestern State University. He has received offers from several NCAA Division I schools for next year but has yet to sign.

Washington is WC's fourth NJCAA All-American in the last 12 months. Baseball players Robin Villeneuve and Ryne Rodriguez earned the honor last spring, and Selanny Puente became the college's first volleyball All-American in the fall.