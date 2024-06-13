WC's Fortenberry named All-American

Jun. 12—The National Junior College Athletic Association released its 2024 Division I Baseball All-America Teams Monday, and Weatherford College pitcher Robert Fortenberry is a first team selection.

Fortenberry led the nation in regular season wins, going 13-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 74 innings.

The Frisco Wakeland High School graduate was Co-Pitcher of the Year in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, sharing the award with fellow Coyote Cade Crossland.

Fortenberry's combined record for his freshman and sophomore years at WC was 23-1.

"What an incredible two-year run," said Jeff Lightfoot, WC head baseball coach. "His consistency and reliability allowed us to flourish as a team. A well-deserved honor for this young man. Bob was outstanding on the mound for the Coyotes but an even better teammate and leader."

Fortenberry, a Mississippi State signee, is WC baseball's third NJCAA All-American, joining teammates Robin Villeneueve and Ryne Rodriguez from the 2023 Coyotes, both first team selections.

Three WC student-athletes have earned All-America honors this academic year: Selanny Puente, first team, volleyball; Jared Washington, honorable mention, men's basketball; and Fortenberry.