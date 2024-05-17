WC's Britez advances to national tourney semifinals

May 17—After three days of national tournament action, one Weatherford College men's tennis player remained in contention.

WC's Bruno Britez won his third match in as many days on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-5 Flight 1 singles win over Antonin Leborne of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (Georgia). Britez, a freshman from Paraguay, advanced to Thursday's semifinal round against 1-seed Hugo Car of Eastern Florida State College.

Alexis Leguizamon lost his quarterfinal match to Samer Al Tori of Tyler Junior College, 6-1, 7-6.

Emmanuel Jebutu lost to Nick Devivo of EFSC 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

Marko Filipovic fell to Jett Leong of EFSC in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-2.

The NJCAA National Tournament was scheduled through Friday in Plano.