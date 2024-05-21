WCFC sees growth in its second season

May 21—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Community Football Club is off to a hot start in its second season in the UPSL. Through five games the Toros have won four — including a 2-1 shorthanded victory over Minneapolis FC on Saturday.

The Toros started Saturday with an early go-ahead goal from Miguel 'Pato' Moreno, and then a second goal was added from a free kick outside the penalty box by new addition Tim Kaltenberger.

The Toros conceded a goal shortly after Kaltenberger's missile. But, a push for a third goal was left undone as captain Miguel Ramirez was tackled by the last man of Minneapolis FC on his way towards goal.

In a case of bad luck for the Toros, neither a decisive red card or penalty kick were awarded. Instead, a free kick from just outside the box sailed high and the Toros went into halftime with the lead.

In the second half, the Toros lacked chances to grow their lead. The offense was unsustainable, with their few chances coming on counter attacks after failed Minneapolis FC set pieces. Striker Juan Mackrey just missed the top corner on a flicked shot from deep in the box on such a counter attack.

The second half was much a show of the Minneapolis FC ability to possess the ball well for long sustained short passes and movement. But a goal proved elusive for the lion cladded team.

Their best equalizing opportunity came on a mental blunder from Toros goalkeeper Ricardo "Ochoa' Maldonado who caught a strike — dropped it — and then picked the ball back up. It was an illegal procedure which awarded Minneapolis FC an indirect free kick from the six yard line.

With the entire team now on the goal line, the Toros managed to successfully block the point blank attempt on net — thanks to the right arm of captain Ramirez, who was sent off on a red card and a penalty attempt was awarded to the visitors.

Ochoa is no stranger to the position of a penalty shot. As a player for Aguitas in Worthington's Sunday League, he has seen a lot of them from both sides of the stripe. His accolades include being named best keeper in the league and he is also a very formidable forward. As a Toro he is simply no different.

Twice now he has been tasked to protect the lead at Trojan Field by saving a penalty kick in his first ever game on April 27th in a 2-1 win over newly promoted Leon FC and once again today — and twice he has delivered. Ochoa saved the ground strike to the left and it erupted the home grandstand as a counter attack moved the ball deep into Minneapolis FC territory.

With 20 minutes left to play, the Toros prevailed in maintaining the lead, despite being a man down. And for his efforts, Ochoa was named man of the match — a second accolade to his first season in the UPSL.

Through five games, the Toros stand near the top of the table with four wins and one loss. On May 11, the Toros hosted Superior City FC and were humbled 6-0 by the prior year's playoff team. But there is still much hope and firm reason to believe that this Toros team belongs amongst the best in the conference. The following four games will be testament to the idea that this season is written in the stars — as the team's new home jerseys would suggest or an astrological folly.

The Toros are set to play much of the playoff bracket from last season in Minneapolis City, St. Paul Blackhawks, St. Croix Soccer Club and Austin Villa FC in the next four matchups respectively. The Toros currently sit second in the table, tailing only St. Croix SC on goal differential.

On Saturday, May 25 the Toros travel to Augsburg Field to play Minneapolis City. The following Wednesday the Toros will play host to St. Paul in a greatly anticipated rematch. Last season, the Toros trailed for sixty minutes, but scored two in the final 30 minutes to achieve their first marquee victory in the UPSL. This season, a victory, or even a draw against St. Paul could be crucial to saving WCFC a spot in the playoffs.

Minneapolis FC 1 0 — 1

Worthington Community FC 2 0 — 2