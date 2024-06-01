WCFC drops Wednesday match 7-1 to St. Paul Blackhawks

May 31—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Community Football Club dropped its second consecutive game on Wednesday night 7-1 against the stalwart St. Paul Blackkawks.

The Toros lost prior to that on Sunday 4-3 against Minneapolis City, another top contender in the UPSL Midwest West Conference this season.

The Toros' woes started early on Wednesday, as the Blackhawks capitalized twice in the opening four minutes on WCFC errors to take a 2-0 lead.

That lead was expanded to 3-0 before the game had reached ten minutes of play. Before halftime, center back Dalen Gonzalaez and goalkeeper Ricardo Maldonado were substituted off in early fashion in favor of development of the younger bench talent of the Toros.

One such talent is Eli Robinson, who played goalkeeper for the Minnesota West Bluejays as a freshman last fall. Robinson hails from Harris-Lake Park high school and in the second half made several good saves while also allowing in some goals of his own.

Scoring the loan goal for the Toros in the first half was Lewis Bowes. Scoring a hat-trick for the Blackhawks was Oscar Brennan.

The Toros season remains in the balance, and the hope of postseason soccer is wounded but still alive.

The most troublesome trend for the Toros have been their two six goal losses, once to St. Paul and the other to Superior City. The blowouts have pushed the Toros goal differential to -7, a popular tie breaker.

But that is not to say all hope is lost. The Toros are tied with Austin Villa with most games played at seven, and currently sit second in the table. They only trail in points to St. Croix Soccer Club, who has won five of its six played matches for 15 points. The Toros' four victories net them 12 points.

Sitting behind the Toros in the table with five games played and 10 points are Leon FC, Minneapolis City. Austin Villa has 10 points through seven games and Vlora FC have 10 points through six games.

St. Paul has seven points through four games.

However the Toros once again will play a very tough opponent this Sunday against the leading St. Croix club at the Stillwater High School field this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Their final two games will come against Interstate 90 rival Austin Villa and newly promoted 1826 Academy.

The Toros final home game will be against Austin Villa on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

The leading goal getter is newcomer Juan Mackrey with five goals. Last year Midwest West Golden Boot winner Miguel "Perdomo" Moreno has three goals and Worthington Trojan soccer great Jonathan Banegas has one goal this season, mainly playing as a sub.