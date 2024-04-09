All-WCC guard Adama Bal announces decision to test 2024 NBA draft

Santa Clara junior guard Adama Bal announced this week on social media that he will declare for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility.

Bal, who was born in France, was named to the All-WCC first team after averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 35.4% shooting from 3-point range in 30 games. He registered nine 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points on Jan. 6 in a win over Pepperdine.

The 6-foot-7 standout took advantage of his increased role with the Broncos after playing sparingly at Arizona. He started every game for the first time and ranked seventh in the conference in scoring and eighth in assists per game.

Bal began the year considered a first-round pick but saw his stock drop after an inconsistent year. He is now projected to be a possible second-round pick, likely a key reason why the decision was made to test the pre-draft process instead of signing with an agent.

The 20-year-old is highly touted for creating for himself and getting others involved. He has had some crafty finishes at the rim and can finish through contact. He will need to improve as a shooter, but he has offered glimpses of what he can bring to the next level.

Bal will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

