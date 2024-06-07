WCC announces men's basketball matchups

Jun. 7—SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — The West Coast Conference announced its men's basketball matchups for the upcoming 2024-25 season Thursday, including Gonzaga and Washington State playing a home-and-away series against one another this winter.

The Bulldogs have home-and-away contests against Saint Mary's, San Francisco, Santa Clara, WSU, Loyola Marymount, Oregon State, Portland and Pepperdine. Gonzaga will host San Diego and travel to Pacific in standalone games.

The Cougars, playing in the WCC for the next two seasons as an affiliate, will play at home and on the road against the Bulldogs, Saint Mary's, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Portland, Pepperdine, San Diego and Pacific, as well as a home game against Loyola Marymount and a road game against Oregon State.

This winter will see the first matchup between the Cougars and Bulldogs since the 2015-16 season, where Gonzaga won 69-60 in Pullman.

Dates, tip-off times and TV selections will be released at a later date.