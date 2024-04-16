WC softball splits doubleheader with No. 10 Grayson

Apr. 15—The Weatherford College softball team split a doubleheader at No. 10 Grayson College on Saturday, winning the overall series three games to one.

WC won the first game 11-2. Emma Thomson hit home runs in back-to-back innings, the second and the fourth. Thomson went 3-for-3 and drove in four runners.

Alexah Reyes was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Lilly Bean hit a home run as well.

Lindsey Oliver allowed only three hits in the pitcher's circle with two runs, three walks and six strikeouts.

Grayson took the second game in walk-off fashion, 8-6. Viking Emma Rodrigues hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

WC's Kaela Gillis hit a triple and went 2-for-4. Thomson was 2-for-3.

Weatherford moved to 23-19 overall and 11-13 in conference play. A four-game series with Ranger College is next, with a doubleheader in Ranger on Wednesday and a noon doubleheader on Saturday at Stuart Field.